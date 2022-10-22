Ola Electric launches new e-scooter for introductory price of Rs 79,999

Bengaluru, Oct 22 Ola Electric on Saturday launched an all-new Ola S1 Air electric scooter at a special introductory price of Rs 79,999.

The e-scooter weighs 99 kgs and claims to deliver top speed of 85 km per hour, and goes from zero to 40 in just 4.3 seconds.

The new S1 Air is built on the S1 platform, is powered by a 2.5KWh battery pack and a 4.5KW hub motor.

The new S1 Air offers a two-tone body colour scheme and is available in five colours Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black and Liquid Silver.

Those who reserves the scooter for Rs 999 on or before Diwali can get it for an introductory price of Rs 79,999.

The purchase window for the Ola S1 Air will open in February 2023, and deliveries are scheduled to commence from early April next year.

"With the introduction of the Ola S1 Air, we have transformed the everyday scooter from being merely functional, to a sophisticated and technologically advanced product with the latest MoveOS features," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola.

Ola has also announced its third major software upgrade within a year called MoveOS 3.

With Ola Hyperchargers, users will now be able to charge their scooters upto 50 km in 15 minutes, at a charging speed of 3 km per minute.

