ONDC network to deliver Mahakumbh prasad across India

New Delhi, Jan 22 In a first, the government-run Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Network on Wednesday announced that devotees from across the country can order prasad from the ongoing Mahakumbh mela at Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

One can avail the prasad without traveling to the holy sites, via Waayu -- a seller network participant.

ONDC said that devotees can now order prasad from the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple in Prayagraj and the Ayodhya Temple in Ayodhya using leading buyer apps such as Paytm, Snapdeal, Easypay, DigiHaat, MyStore, and Rubaru.

The prasad delivery is facilitated by logistics participants on the Network ensuring shipping across India with a 7-day turnaround time.

The service, which commenced on 13th January 2025, is available nationwide and will continue beyond the Mahakumbh.

“The Mahakumbh is a highly significant spiritual occasion for millions of Indians, and we are honoured to facilitate their connection to this sacred event through the ONDC Network.

“This is just a start to the much larger canvas of spirituality covering fields and subjects like astrology and numerology as well including associated products and services and is not limited to just those linked with religion," he added.

The initiative marks a significant step in integrating spiritual experiences into the digital commerce ecosystem, offering a seamless blend of tradition and technology.

The initiative reflects ONDC Network’s mission of democratising digital commerce while embracing India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage. It also highlights the versatility of the Network, which is not limited to commercial products but extends to unique and culturally significant offerings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor