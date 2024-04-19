One Plus Products Might Face a Ban in India for This Reason

One Plus one of the top brands in mobile services may face issues as it might get banned by Indian retailers. Notably, India is in the world's second-largest handset market for this Chinese product. According to the letter addressed to Ranjeet Singh, sales director of OnePlus India, the All-India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), representing over 150,000 physical smartphone retailers nationwide, is considering halting the sale of OnePlus products.

All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) has complained that OnePlus, a company owned by Oppo and based in Dongguan, China, has not been treating Indian retailers well. They say OnePlus hasn't been sending enough products to stores, doesn't give stores much profit, handles customer complaints poorly, doesn't keep its promises, and doesn't communicate with retailers. The association also mentioned that OnePlus doesn't do things like showing off its products in stores, running promotions, or visiting markets to help retailers sell its stuff. These complaints show that many Indian retailers are unhappy with how OnePlus does business.

According to an excerpt of the AIMRA statement cited in the report, "We may also halt the OnePlus business across India if issues are unresolved as the situation remains dire in the general mainline trade with no relief and deliveries on commitments (sic)."

OnePlus has issued an official statement in response to these concerns, stating that they are working with partners to address the issues raised by the association. The company remains committed to a strong and prosperous relationship going forward. OnePlus values the support received from trusted retail partners over the last seven years.