OnePlus Announces Lifetime Warranty Against Green Line Issues for All Smartphones

OnePlus has launched an innovative initiative called the "Green Line Worry-Free Solution" to tackle the issues related to green lines appearing on AMOLED displays in its smartphones. This new program not only introduces advanced display technology but also promises a lifetime warranty for all OnePlus users in India, regardless of whether their devices are old or new.

Robin Liu, the CEO of OnePlus India, said the company's pioneering approach by stating, “We are the first brand to offer a lifetime warranty for our phones in India, demonstrating our confidence in our technology and our commitment to customers.” This initiative builds on last year’s introduction of a lifetime warranty for older models, now extending that assurance to all OnePlus smartphones.

Drawing a line on green lines with green line worry-free solution. #NeverSettle — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 6, 2024

To enhance durability and reduce the likelihood of display issues, OnePlus has developed a new protective layer known as the Enhanced Edge Bonding Layer. Made from PVX material, this layer acts as a barrier against moisture and oxygen, which are known to contribute to display problems. Given India's hot and humid climate, this innovation is particularly significant, as it helps ensure that OnePlus devices can withstand challenging environmental conditions.

OnePlus is committed to quality control, conducting over 180 tests on its devices to ensure they perform well under real-world conditions. Among these tests is the "Double 85" test, which exposes displays to extreme temperatures of 85 degrees Celsius and 85% humidity. This rigorous testing process aims to push the limits of durability and reliability for all OnePlus smartphones.