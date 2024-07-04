OnePlus confirms top-level rejig at India operations; Robin Liu back

New Delhi, July 4 Smartphone company OnePlus on Thursday confirmed the return of veteran Robin Liu to head its India operations amid an internal reshuffle.

Liu served as head of sales for OnePlus India for around 19 months till January 2022.

The company said in a statement that it continues to strengthen mainline presence and continue to expand its presence in the country.

“Furthermore, in addition to Robin Liu joining us, we are happy to share that Ramagopala Reddy who has joined us back as Vice President for the OnePlus India region,” the company added.

Ramagopala will play a crucial role in spearheading OnePlus' product strategy efforts moving forward.

“Additionally, Ranjeet Singh also continues to be our Sales Director for the OnePlus India region and serves as a key contributing leader for the region,” said the company.

OnePlus said it continues to have a “robust and stable India leadership team in place.”

In June last year, Navnit Nakra, who served as CEO of OnePlus India, moved on. He spearheaded operations and the overall business strategy in India.

He later joined merchant commerce omnichannel platform Pine Labs as its Chief Revenue Officer.

