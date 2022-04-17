OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to make Indian market debut in April

An unannounced OnePlus phone, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, is set to come out soon with some details in tow.

According to GSM Arena, these include a 5,000 mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging and a look at what is likely the "signature" colour option, Blue Tide.

The phone has been listed on a popular e-commerce website and the phone will apparently be unveiled on April 28, but prior to that, OnePlus will share more detail regarding the camera setup on April 19 and what seems like some detail about the display and particularly its refresh rate on April 23.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G looks suspiciously similar to the Realme 9 Pro+ with just some minor tweaks to its finish. However, these similarities might just be skin-deep if an earlier specs leak is to be believed. That source claimed the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have a 6.59-inch, FullHD+ display. Notably larger than Realme 9 Pro+.

Also, there will be a Snapdragon 695 chipset with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. As per GSM Arena, there will also reportedly be a 64MP main shooter at the helm with two 2MP supplementary snappers and a 16MP one for selfies.

