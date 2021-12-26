OnePlus users to have access to OPPO's after-sales service centres

Beijing, Dec 26 Smartphone brand OnePlus users will have full access to OPPO's after-sales service centres in China from January 1.

According to GizmoChina, OnePlus Service has announced via the OnePlus community that OnePlus China's offline after-sales service business will complete the overall business migration from January 1.

To this end, OnePlus users will then be able to access after-sale services from the nearly 1,000 OPPO official authorised service centres across the country.

The company disclosed that OnePlus users will be able to access after-sale services after the overall migration from the 16-18 of each month.

Also, there is a merger at the product level of the operating system. OnePlus has ditched the OxygenOS in favour of OPPO's ColorOS.

In addition, according to relevant information, OnePlus' Research and Development department has also been merged with OPPO's R&D department, the report said.

Although it is still a separate department, from the perspective of the entire R&D structure, all its R&D projects will also be coordinated by the combined R&D team, it added.

