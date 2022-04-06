OnePlus Y1S Pro to be launched tomorrow, Check features and expected price

OnePlus is gearing up to expand further in the Smart TV segment by introducing a new smart TV under the OnePlus Y1S Pro series. OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus 43-Inch Y1S Pro Smart TV in India on April 7. The OnePlus 43-Inch Y1S Pro will be available for purchase on Amazon, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus stores across India once it launches. The pricing and the sale date for the same will be revealed on April 7.

Starting with the display, the OnePlus 43-Inch Y1S Pro, as the name suggests will come with a 43-inch screen. The TV will have a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. This is a 10-bit display and thus, it is capable of reproducing 1 billion colours. Like any other modern-day 4K TV, the OnePlus Y1S Pro also supports HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats. In terms of the picture quality, the OnePlus 4K TV offers AI-powered visuals like MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), more clarity, better colours, dynamic contrast, and content optimization to get the best viewing experience. With MEMC, the fast-moving scenes are enhanced for smooth, realistic motion. OnePlus’ Gamma Engine optimizes display quality and intelligently tunes the picture for clear content.

As for the design, the 43-inch 4K TV from OnePlus comes with a bezel-less border along with the OnePlus logo on the bottom and regular TV stand brackets. We can also expect the TV to have the wall-mount capability, which can be purchased separately. Furthermore, the smart TV will pack in a 24W speaker setup along with support for Dolby Audio and it is said to offer crystal-clear sound. In terms of port options, you get two USB 2.0, three HDMI 2.1 (one with eARC), 1 RJ45, 1 RF, AV input, and one optical in.In terms of software, the OnePlus 43-Inch Y1S Pro will run on Android TV 10 OS, which is a slightly older version of the platform. There is also OnePlus’s TV skin, OxygenPlays 2.0. You get support for Google Play Store and Play Services along with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. The TV comes pre-loaded with some popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube and you also get over 230+ live channels. Some of the other software related features include Miracast, DLNA, and Chromecast. The MultiCast feature allows two phone displays to be cast at the same time. The TV also comes with a smart manager, which can help users free up memory, uninstall apps, activate data saver, and much more. Data Saver Plus allows you to easily set the bandwidth limit, check usage stats, and even receive data alerts.Lastly, as the hardware specifications go, the TV is powered by a 64-bit processor with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Other features include kids mode, wireless remote, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 6.0 Kg weight with the stand.