OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus subscription now available in India

March 17, 2023
New Delhi, March 17 Microsoft-owned OpenAI on Friday announced that ChatGPT Plus, the subscription service to access its text-generating AI, is now available in India.
"Great news! ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in India. Get early access to new features, including GPT-4 today," OpenAI said in a tweet.
GPT-4, the refined AI model released by OpenAI earlier this week, comes featured in ChatGPT Plus.
"We've created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI's effort in scaling up deep learning," the company said in a blogpost.
Compared to GPT-3.5, the new AI model is more reliable, creative and capable of handling complex instructions.
GPT-4 outperforms existing large language models (LLMs), including most state-of-the-art (SOTA) models which may include benchmark-specific construction or additional training methods.
Moreover, customers on the paid tier gain early access to new features including GPT-4.
ChatGPT Plus, which was released in the US in February after a brief preview period, costs $20 per month.
A subscription enables a customer to use ChatGPT even during peak usage hours, as well as to receive faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.
However, OpenAI's website still offers a free version of ChatGPT, but with some limitations.
