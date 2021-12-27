Oppo A11s launched with SD 460, 5,000 mAh battery

A brand new handset from Oppo was introduced in China recently - the Oppo A11s.

It's a Snapdragon 460 powered device equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD that refreshes at 90Hz and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging, reported GSM Arena.

A11s also brings a 13MP main camera around the back alongside 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras. The 8MP selfie shooter is housed in a punch-hole cutout. There is also a capacitive fingerprint scanner that lives around the back.

The phone's listed dimensions come in at 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm while the phone weighs 188 grams. It comes in black and white colours. The software side is covered by Android 10 with Oppo's ColorOS 7.2 on top.

Oppo A11s starts at CNY 999 in its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage trim while the 8/128GB version is going for CNY 1,199. The phone is now available on Oppo's online shop and partnering retailers across China.

( With inputs from ANI )

