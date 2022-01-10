OPPO ‘Find N’ foldable sees great response in China

Beijing/New Delhi, Jan 10 Smartphone brand OPPO on Monday said it has seen a tremendous response for its first foldable device ‘Find N in China, with reservations crossing 1 million Yuan (nearly $157,000).

The foldable device with a flexible display starts at 7,699 Yuan (roughly $1,200) in the country.

"According to Liu Bo, President of OPPO China, the first sale of the Find N was a success, with a number of users praising its performance, attractive design, and crease less display as well," reports GizmoChina.

The company announced the ‘Find N' success on on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website.

The brand has not yet revealed its availability and pricing in India.

The smartphone comes with an immersive 7.1-inch inner display and a 5.49-inch outer display that offers a full smartphone experience.

With an 8.4:9 aspect ratio, the inner display unfolds directly into landscape mode so users can watch videos, play games or read books without the extra step of rotating the device.

The 7.1-inch inner display of the Find N offers a 60 per cent larger visual area than a standard 6.5-inch display.

The OPPO 'Find N' comes with a triple-camera setup for high-quality photos and videos. It includes a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens, as well as selfie sensors on both the inner and outer displays.

The OPPO Find N comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform, together with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

A 4,500mAh battery offers all-day battery life, while 33W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge is optimised to charge to 55 per cent in 30 minutes and to 100 per cent in 70 minutes, the company claimed

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor