OPPO launches flagship Reno8 Series in India with end-to-end imaging solution

New Delhi, July 20 Global smartphone brand OPPO on Wednesday launched its latest Reno Series Reno8 Pro 5G at Rs 45,999 and Reno8 5G at Rs 29,999 in India that offer end-to-end imaging solution and a streamlined unibody design.

The OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G is backed by the company's proprietary imaging NPU, the 'MariSilicon X'.

The self-developed NPU packs 3.5 billion transistors and is capable of 18 trillion operations per second. This processing muscle results in crisp and clear 4K Ultra Night Video even in the most challenging scenarios.

Additionally, the handset packs the RGBW Sony IMX709 selfie sensor and Sony's 50MP IMX766 rear shooter for an unparalleled photography experience, said the company.

The rear setup includes an 112 degree 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro snapper.

"With the Reno8 Pro and the Reno8, we have set benchmarks in imaging with our self-developed MariSilicon X Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Our SUPERVOOCTM and BHE technologies charge batteries faster, they are safer to use, and we have also managed to increase the lifespan of our devices with the promise of peak performance for longer," said Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India.

"We at OPPO are very excited for our consumers to use and experience these new products," he added.

On the design front, Reno8 Pro, which will be available in Glazed Green and Glazed Black, features a streamlined unibody design with a Gorilla Glass 5 back and an aluminium frame for added durability.

The handset packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC and a 4500mAh battery with OPPO's 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge.

The Battery Health Engine (BHE) technology enables the batteries to retain 80 per cent of their original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles (double the industry standard of 800 charges). This extends the smartphone's life to over four years.

Additionally, OPPO's Ultra-Conductive Graphite Cooling System improves cooling by 45 per cent over traditional graphite for an even extra bump in performance.

Meanwhile, the OPPO Reno8 5G features the same dual Sony camera sensors, the IMX709 and the IMX766.

It also offers a rich ecosystem of AI-enhanced imaging features such as Ultra Night Video, Night Portrait and Bokeh Flare video.

This device, which runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC along with OPPO's Super-Conductive VC Liquid Cooling System and ColorOS 12.1, has been designed to deliver an all-round performance to users.

Like the Reno8 Pro 5G, the Reno8 5G sports a streamlined unibody design and is available in two colours: Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black.

This device also comes with 80W SUPERVOOCTM for up to one-and-half day of use on a single charge.

Both the devices carry the TUV SUD certification for fluency attenuation after 36 months of use, said the company.

In addition to the Reno8 series, OPPO also launched the OPPO Pad Air at Rs 16,999 for the 4 GB 64GB version and Rs 19,999 for the 4GB +128GB version.

This is the first device in the segment to feature the power-efficient ‘6nm' octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor coupled with AI System Booster 2.1 and RAM Expansion technology for smooth multitasking.

At 6.94mm thickness, it is one of the slimmest tablets in the segment with an Agile Floating screen design along with OPPO Glow that also provides a fingerprint-free, all-metal scratch-free cover to the device.

The tablet runs on ColorOS 12 for Pad. It supports several new features such as multi-device connection, two-finger split-screen, dual windows, and four-finger floating window for a user-friendly reading experience.

Additionally, users can get a Smart Stylus Pen designed by OPPO.

For music lovers, OPPO also announced the Enco X2 at Rs 10,999.

The Enco X2 is the flagship TWS earbuds with industry-leading ANC and a segment-first Dolby Audio Binaural Recording.

It also sports the next-generation Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system co-developed with Nordic audio giant Dynaudio that allows user to enjoy their favourite music wherever they go.

The Enco X2 supports segment-best 45dB depth and 4000Hz width Active Noise Cancellation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor