Oracle bets big on multi-cloud offerings for Indian govt, public sector

By IANS | Published: October 20, 2022 08:24 AM 2022-10-20T08:24:04+5:30 2022-10-20T08:35:15+5:30

Las Vegas, Oct 20 As the Indian government doubles down on modernising its infrastructure in the digital era, ...

Oracle bets big on multi-cloud offerings for Indian govt, public sector | Oracle bets big on multi-cloud offerings for Indian govt, public sector

Oracle bets big on multi-cloud offerings for Indian govt, public sector

Next

Las Vegas, Oct 20 As the Indian government doubles down on modernising its infrastructure in the digital era, Oracle on Thursday said its multi-Cloud offerings, which are fresh out of the oven, can help the public sector and state governments move to the cloud faster and in an efficient manner.

Oracle has two multi-Cloud offerings, one is the database service for Microsoft Azure and the other one is 'One MySQL' database service for Amazon Web Services

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : microsoft Amazon Web Services Virtual customer service Iot services Customer technical service Amazon web services, inc.