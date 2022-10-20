Oracle bets big on multi-cloud offerings for Indian govt, public sector

Las Vegas, Oct 20 As the Indian government doubles down on modernising its infrastructure in the digital era, Oracle on Thursday said its multi-Cloud offerings, which are fresh out of the oven, can help the public sector and state governments move to the cloud faster and in an efficient manner.

Oracle has two multi-Cloud offerings, one is the database service for Microsoft Azure and the other one is 'One MySQL' database service for Amazon Web Services

