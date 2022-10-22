Oracle modernising Airtel for larger 5G roll-out in India: Top executive

Las Vegas, Oct 22 As Bharti Airtel rolls out 5G services in select cities in India, Cloud major Oracle is busy helping the telecom operator in its digital metamorphosis, internally as well as externally, to serve its stakeholders and customers better as it transitions from 4G to 5G.

Airtel has launched 5G Plus services in eight cities and users will not need to change the SIM card as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is now 5G-enabled.

Customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi will start enjoying the Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner, said the company, as it continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

The company promises between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than the current speed, coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect.

Prasad Rai, Vice President of Global Strategic Clients Group at Oracle India, told that they have worked very closely with them "to modernise their organisations as they change from the 4G to the 5G worlda.

"Airtel has deployed our Fusion ERP and SCM Cloud solutions that are helping them address some of the challenges such as real-time integration, automation and less scope of collaboration, simplification and agility for the 5G era," Rai elaborated.

In November last year, Oracle and Bharti Airtel announced new Cloud and data centre deals to help boost the digital economy and empower more than 1 million enterprise customers.

To support the increasing demand for cloud services in India, OracleAbegan expanding its India

