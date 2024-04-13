Over $100 million in funding raised by 21 Indian startups this week

New Delhi, April 13 The Indian startups continued to raise funds at a normal pace, and this week, as many as 21 startups secured nearly $105 million in the country.

This included six growth-stage deals and 12 early-stage deals, reports Entrackr on Saturday.

"One growth-stage startup and two early-stage startups did not disclose the amount raised," the report mentioned.

About 30 early and growth-stage startups collectively raised around $172.71 million last week.

Among the growth-stage deals, six startups raised $54.5 million in funding this week.

Compliance automation platform Sprinto secured the highest amount of funding of $20 million.

This was followed by business-to-business (B2B) waste management and recycling marketplace Recykal, housing finance firm AVIOM HFC, digital lender Axio, and medical diagnostics platform 5C Network which raised $13 million, $10 million, $6 million, and $3 million, respectively.

Moreover, 12 early-stage startups collectively secured $50 million in funding during this week.

Artificial intelligence (AI) cloud and platform-as-a-service startup Neysa topped the list followed by AI-powered revenue enablement platform GTM Buddy, underwater visual inspection services provider Planys Technologies, and underwater visual inspection services provider Planys Technologies.

The list further includes paediatric behavioural and developmental health firm Butterfly Learnings, electric mobility platform AutoNxt Automation, the full stack eyewear platform, EyeMyEye, elder care startup Age Care Labs, and healthcare startup PlatinumRx, among others.

City-wise, Bengaluru-based startups led with 8 funding deals followed by Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Kanpur and Hyderabad.

