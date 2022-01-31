Panasonic announces high-quality lens with cost-effective manufacturing

New Delhi, Jan 31 Panasonic has announced a new lens molding technology that makes camera lenses cheaper to produce.

The new technology is a far-infrared lens molding technology for far-infrared aspherical lenses. It uses chalcogenide glass boosting the performance of cameras and sensors.

With the latest technology, Panasonic will be capable of delivering an array of lenses, including diffractive lens, the world's first highly hermetic frame-integrated lens without using adhesive.

"In addition to realizing low-cost by newly developed glass molding method and mold processing technology, Panasonic is now able to offer a variety of lenses such as diffractive lens, the world's first highly hermetic frame-integrated lens without using adhesive," the company said in a statement.

The new technology is available to supply chalcogenide lenses (aspherical and diffractive) in a number of sizes from I3 mm to I40 mm.

It will also allow for the production of frame-integrated lenses without the risk of gas contamination because of no use of adhesive.

In addition, the technology enables the development of highly hermetic barrel type frame-integrated lenses.

Panasonic will expand sales of these high-performance and low-cost far-infrared aspherical lenses in the future.

