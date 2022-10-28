Paytm boss congratulates Elon Musk after Twitter takeover

Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter on Friday, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma congratulated the world's richest person and said he expects that Musk will build Twitter as a safe online town square for everyone. The $44 billion deal was reportedly complete after months of a legal battle between Twitter and Musk.

The 51-year-old billionaire had until October 28 to complete his $44 billion acquisition deal or risk facing a trial in November.In April, Musk had expressed interest to buy the microblogging site, but later retracted his offer in May. He then again changed his mind after Twitter took legal action to force Musk to complete the deal. Musk has been meeting with Twitter employees this week and is expected to address them on Friday.