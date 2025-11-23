Piyush Goyal conveys PM Modi's wishes to Netanyahu, highlights progress in trade dialogue

New Delhi, Nov 23 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Sunday, met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the conclusion of his three-day visit, conveying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm wishes and updating key outcomes of bilateral engagements.

"Honoured to call on the Prime Minister of Israel, H.E. @Netanyahu, at the conclusion of my three-day visit," Union Minister Goyal wrote on his official X account.

"Conveyed to him the warm wishes of Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji," he added.

The Minister said that he briefed Netanyahu on his discussions with Israel’s Economy Minister Nir Barkat, the successful India–Israel Business and CEOs Forums, and the signing of the Terms of Reference to formally launch Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations aimed at boosting trade, investment and technology cooperation.

"Updated him on my discussions with Minister @NirBarkat and the successful holding of Business Forum and CEOs Forum held with more than 60-member Indian business delegation that accompanied me," the Minister added.

"Highlighted the signing of the Terms of Reference to launch FTA negotiations, which will boost trade, investment and technology cooperation," he said.

Union Minister Goyal also discussed the pace of strengthening of partnership between the two nations in terms of technology and talent.

"Discussed strengthening our innovation partnership by combining Israel’s hi-tech strengths with India’s scale and talent," the Minister said.

Took his guidance on further deepening bilateral economic and strategic engagement across the sectors of agriculture, water, defence, science and technology and innovation, he added.

Earlier, Union Minister Goyal said that as India and Israel aim to implement the proposed FTA in two phases, the bilateral trade will increase and there will be an improvement in the mutual relations in innovation, research and development.

He emphasised that the visit to Israel as the Commerce Minister after 20 years has been very successful.

"I hope that after this visit, bilateral trade between India and Israel will increase, there will be an improvement in our mutual relations in innovation, research and development, and going forward, there will also be a significant surge in investment between the two countries," the Minister said in Jerusalem.

He also added that both countries are keen to finalise the first phase of the FTA early so that the trade community benefits sooner.

