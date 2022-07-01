PM hails IN-SPACe, ISRO for successful launch of 2 payloads of Indian startups

New Delhi, July 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated IN-SPACe and ISRO for successfully launching two payloads of Indian Startups in Space by PSLV C53 mission.

In a tweet Prime Minister Modi said, "The PSLV C53 mission has achieved a new milestone by launching two payloads of Indian Start-ups in Space. Congratulations @INSPACeIND and @isro for enabling this venture. Confident that many more Indian companies will reach Space in near future."

Last month, the Prime Minister inaugurated the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal and Ahmedabad.

"Space-tech is about to become the basis of a major revolution in the 21st century. Space-tech is now going to become a technology not only of distant space, but of our personal space," the Prime Minister had said.

The establishment of IN-SPACe was announced in June 2020. It is an autonomous and single window nodal agency in the Department of Space for the promotion, encouragement and regulation of space activities of both government and private entities. It also facilitates the usage of ISRO facilities by private entities.

