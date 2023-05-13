Portal to track, recover lost mobile phones to be unveiled on May 17

New Delhi, May 13 Soon, the government is going to help millions of people track their lost or stolen mobile phones, as a new portal www.sancharsaathi.gov.in is set to be unveiled on May 17, which is also the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

This new portal will help people track and find their lost mobile phones.

The Sanchar Saathi portal will be officially unveiled by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on May 17. The portal will be available throughout the country and cater to lost or stolen mobile phones connected to all telecom circles.

As of now, this portal caters only to Delhi and Mumbai circles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor