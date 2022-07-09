PS Store removes purchased movies from libraries after service shutdown

Tokyo, July 9 Tech giant Sony is removing access to hundreds of movies and TV shows on its PlayStation Store service next month, meaning users that previously paid for titles such as Paddington and The Hunger Games will no longer be able to watch them.

The shutdown affects users in Germany and Austria, according to legal notices posted on the two regional sites, and covers films produced by StudioCanal, reports The Verge.

The shutdown will come into force on August 31, exactly one year after Sony discontinued movie and TV show purchases through its digital store.

At the time Sony said that its customers will still be able to access previously purchased content, the report said.

Notices posted on the PlayStation website blame "evolving license agreements with content providers" (via machine translation) for the change, and say that purchased content will be removed from customers' video libraries.

The shutdown serves as a crucial reminder that even when you "buy" a title digitally, your ownership often still relies on a retailer continuing to exist and having the correct licensing deals in place.

