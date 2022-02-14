PSLV rocket lifts off with India's new 'eye in the sky' satellite
By IANS | Published: February 14, 2022 06:03 AM2022-02-14T06:03:03+5:302022-02-14T06:50:13+5:30
Sriharikota, Feb 14 India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C52 Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed ...
Sriharikota, Feb 14 India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C52
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app