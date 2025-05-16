PSLV to mark 63rd launch with Earth Observation Satellite-09 on May 18: ISRO Chairman

New Delhi, May 16 The indigenous PSLV, or Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, is set to mark its 63rd launch with Earth Observation Satellite-09 (EOS-09) on May 18, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V. Narayanan on Friday.

Narayanan noted that EOS-09 will be the 101st satellite to be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

“At 5:59 am, we have scheduled the 101st launch of India. The PSLV-C61 rocket will carry the Earth Observation Satellite-09,” said Narayanan, while speaking to reporters at Tirumala temple, where he along with a team of scientists went to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

“As you all know, India’s space programme began in 1962, and we are now nearing its 63rd anniversary. This will be the 63rd launch of the PSLV. The Earth Observation Satellite will serve the country across various domains. It is an all-weather satellite, capable of capturing Earth observation data regardless of clouds or rain,” said the distinguished scientist.

The EOS-09 is designed to provide continuous and reliable remote sensing data for operational applications across various sectors ranging from border surveillance and national security to agriculture, forestry, flood monitoring, and disaster management.

In a video posted on X, ISRO showed that the PSLV-C61 rocket has been transported to the Mobile Service Tower at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota for final integration and checks before its scheduled launch.

For the EOS-09 mission, PSLV will carry a 1,710 kg satellite into a sun-synchronous orbit, ensuring consistent lighting for earth observation.

The PSLV-C61 configuration is tailored for this heavy payload, demonstrating the rocket’s adaptability.

EOS-09 is equipped with a state-of-the-art C-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR). It grants the satellite the ability to capture high-resolution images of Earth’s surface day or night, regardless of weather conditions.

The mission will place the EOS-09 into a Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSPO), ISRO said.

After EOS-09 is deployed, Orbit Change Thrusters (OCT) will be used to reduce the altitude of the PS4 stage, followed by passivation to limit its orbital life -- a step aligned with responsible space operations, it added.

