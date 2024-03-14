Qualcomm opens new chip design centre, 6G research programme in India

Chennai, March 14 Chip-maker Qualcomm on Thursday announced the inauguration of its new chip design centre in Chennai.

The centre, made with an investment of Rs. 177.27 crore, will specialise in wireless connectivity solutions, with a focus on innovations that complement Wi-Fi technologies.

It is also expected to generate jobs for up to 1,600 skilled technology professionals, open new doors for semiconductor design in alignment with the government’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and unlock growth opportunities for a strong indigenous design ecosystem.

Further, in line with the government’s Bharat 6G Vision, the company also announced its programme supporting 6G University Research in India.

At the inauguration, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw shared his vision for a digitally-empowered India.

“India's technological prowess continues to soar, positioning us as a global leader in innovation. Our nation's strong commitment to embracing digital progress marks our journey towards a digitally-empowered society.

“We are happy to extend our support to Qualcomm which has played a key role in accelerating India’s digital journey and together we aim to connect millions of Indians through 5G connectivity,” the minister said.

“The new design centre marks a key milestone for not just the company but also the impact it is set to bring forth with employee opportunities that will further nurture our tech talent,” he added.

The centre will also actively contribute to Qualcomm's global Research and Development endeavours in 5G Cellular technology.

Rahul Patel, Group General Manager, Connectivity, Broadband & Networking (CBN), Qualcomm Technologies said that the new design centre "will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of connectivity globally, especially in India."

