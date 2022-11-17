Qualcomm says focused on long-term goals amid market uncertainties

Hawaii, Nov 17 Despite several quarters of declining smartphone sales owing to rough macroeconomic conditions, chip major Qualcomm is confident it will weather the global condition with a strong focus on long-term growth, while delivering top-of-the-line features for the overall device ecosystem.

Chris Patrick, SVP and General Manager, Mobile Handset, Qualcomm, told that despite a lot of ups and downs in the global market, the company is "really focused on the long term".

"Smartphone is the most indispensable device in our lives and we make sure we have the right mix of products for our customers for the long term. Structurally, we don't see anything really different in the current global scenario for our business," Patrick said on the sidelines of the company's flagship 'Snapdragon Summit 2022' here.

"We are witnessing the same demand for devices and the same kind of demand for advanced features," he added.

Qualcomm caters to a premium set of smartphones for most of the major smartphone players globally.

