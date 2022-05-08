Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset might be postponed till 2022's second half

Qualcomm was earlier rumoured to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset this month, however, a leakster has revealed that it will likely arrive in the second half of the year.

According to GSM Arena, the reason for this is the current epidemic situation in China.

Further, Lenovo and Qualcomm have a good relationship, which suggests that the first phone with the new chip will likely be Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. After all, the Edge 30 Pro, which launched in China as Edge X30, was the first with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

As per GSM Arena, the name 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+' is still just a suggestion, but expectations are the GPU will receive a boost while the CPU will remain the same as the current flagship, one mighty Cortex-X2 at almost 3 GHz, with three more Cortex-A710 performance units and four Cortex-A510 cores for efficiency.

( With inputs from ANI )

