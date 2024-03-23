Rapid emergency response within 'golden hour' critical for survival: Dr Devi Shetty

New Delhi, March 23 Urging people to learn how to give CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) in case of a medical emergency, top cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty on Saturday said rapid emergency response within a ‘golden hour’ can make the difference between life and death.

‘Golden hour’ is a healthcare concept of giving rapid clinical investigation and care within 60 minutes of a traumatic injury. However, the ‘hour’ can vary depending on the severity of cases. For example, in the case of a brain stroke, the first hour is critical. But in the event of a cardiac arrest or heart attack, a person has four to six hours of golden period, Dr Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, told IANS.

“People need to realise the importance of ‘Golden Hour’ and in case of stroke or life-threatening accidents, they should not only reach the emergency room (ER) at the right time but also the right hospital,” he said.

“Landing in the wrong hospital can create problems because it will take at least one to two hours to figure out what is going on. And by the time the case is understood, it's too late. At the right hospital, most of the damage done to the heart muscle can be reversed. But after the ‘golden hour’ even if someone spends millions of dollars it would be difficult to save a life,” explained Dr Shetty.

To educate common people about the importance of the golden hour, Narayana Health has come out with India’s first new medical docu-series, "InsidER."

With 10 gripping episodes premiering exclusively on Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and TV+ on March 27, "InsidER'' will bring to life the true stories of patients facing life-threatening emergencies.

Dr. Shetty also urged people to learn CPR and to become saviours.

“People should learn CPR and know all about the nearest hospital with a CATH lab to take care in case of heart attacks and they should be aware of stroke-ready facilities. If anybody feels that he/she is vulnerable to another brain stroke, it is advisable to know which is the best neurosurgical and neurology Institute,” he said.

