Realme Book Prime laptop to be launched tomorrow, Check specifications and price

The Realme Book Prime laptop is all set to be launched in India tomorrow. n India at 12:30 PM IST. The company had confirmed the launch of the Realme Book Prime laptop last week as the second laptop in India.Realme Book Prime sports a 14-inch 2K IPS display along with 2160x1440 pixels resolution. The laptop comes with 400 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5-11320H processor coupled with Intel X3 graphics processing unit (GPU). Globally, the Realme Book Prime is available in Real Blue, Real Grey and Real Green colour options. In terms of pricing the Book Prime with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD is priced at € 999 (Rs 83,200) and the 16GB + 512GB version costs € 1099 (Rs 91,500).

It has two RAM variants including 8GB and 12GB LPDDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD storage. The laptop is based on the Windows 11 operating system and it also has a 720p webcam for attending meetings and online classes. Furthermore, the device also has a 3-level backlit keyboard and it also supports Microsoft PTP Clickpad Technology. For security purposes, the laptop also gets a fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button. It gets a 54Wh battery with 65W PD super-fast charging support. As claimed by the company, the laptop can go on for up to 12 hours once charged completely. Connectivity options offered in the laptop are two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, Thunderbolt 4 port, USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and WiFi 6 802.11ax.