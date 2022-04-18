Realme confirms the arrival of GT Neo 3 in Indian market on April 29

Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging will launch in India with great pomp and fanfare on April 29th. . The company has confirmed an event for April 29, which will take place at 12.30 pm. The Realme GT Neo 3 was launched in China a few days back as the company's first phone to come with the 150W fast charging technology.The new GT Neo 3 is available in China in two variants. The higher one has 150W fast charging, which the company claims fills the battery in around 20 minutes, and the lower or base version has 80W charging, which tops up the battery in under 30 minutes.

The Realme GT Neo 3 has some flagship-grade features. It comes with a 6.7-inch 2K display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 1000Hz, and support for HDR10+. It uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with Realme UI 3.0 but uses Android 11 instead of Android 12 in China. For India, the company may ship Android 12 on the GT Neo 3.The Realme GT Neo 3 has a triple camera option constituting a 50 MP+ 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (Macro) lens, while the front camera stands at 16MP. This sensor supports optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation to give stable videos. The rear camera system includes an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view and a macro camera. The selfie camera resides inside the punch-hole on the display of the GT Neo 3.

