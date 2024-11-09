realme GT 7 Pro’s first Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset sets new benchmarks in AI performance

New Delhi, Nov 9 The landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) in smartphones is rapidly evolving. The reliance on cloud-based AI processing is giving way to a new paradigm: powerful on-device AI capabilities.

This shift, fueled by advancements like Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, is transforming the mobile experience. On-device AI enables faster processing, enhanced security, and a new generation of sophisticated features, from real-time content creation and intelligent image processing to adaptive performance and personalized user experiences.

In this dynamic landscape, realme has established itself as the 'Dark Horse of AI,' solidifying its position through strategic partnerships with industry giants Qualcomm and Google. This collaboration has positioned realme to pioneer the next era of AI technology, making advanced capabilities more accessible to users worldwide. The culmination of this vision is the GT7 Pro, powered by India's first Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, representing a breakthrough in blending unparalleled power with cutting-edge AI innovation.

Central to realme's AI vision is the ‘NEXT AI Lab’, through which realme is creating an ecosystem that empowers creativity and innovation, particularly resonating with the younger generation. The GT7 Pro, with its comprehensive suite of AI features, stands as a testament to realme's commitment to advancing mobile AI technology.

The GT7 Pro's most groundbreaking innovation lies in its AI Sketch to Image capability. In the past, finding the perfect image meant endless searching through existing photos. Now, the GT7 Pro transforms this experience entirely – users can simply sketch their vision, and watch as AI brings it to life. Through sophisticated AI Cloud Recognition and Transcoding processes, the system interprets hand-drawn elements with remarkable accuracy, converting them into detailed, vibrant images.

Whether you're seeking a realistic photograph, a 3D cartoon, a watercolour painting, or a futuristic design, the AI understands and translates your creative intent instantly. This feature represents more than just an image generator; it's a creative companion that breaks down the barriers between imagination and reality.

The ‘AI Sketch It Real' feature takes this capability even further. Users can now draw new elements directly onto existing photos, seamlessly blending AI-generated content with real images. This opens up unprecedented possibilities for creative expression – add objects, change backgrounds, or introduce entirely new elements to your photos, all through intuitive sketching. The AI's understanding of context and style ensures that these additions feel natural and cohesive, maintaining the original image's integrity while expanding its creative potential.

Underpinning these creative features is the GT7 Pro's remarkable AI efficiency, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This cutting-edge processor delivers a 30 per cent improvement in AI performance while reducing power consumption by 20 per cent - a breakthrough in mobile AI processing.

The system continuously learns from user behaviour, optimizing everything from app loading times to battery management. This intelligent optimization ensures that whether you're creating AI-generated artwork or editing photos, the GT7 Pro maintains peak performance while managing resources efficiently. The device's AI engine adapts to your usage patterns, predicting needs and adjusting system resources in real-time, delivering a truly personalized experience that gets smarter over time.

While these cornerstone AI features define the GT7 Pro's innovative spirit, the device's AI capabilities extend far beyond creative tools and system efficiency. The imaging capabilities showcase another dimension of AI innovation, with ‘AI Motion Deblur’ technology working intelligently to restore clarity to motion-blurred images, ensuring split-second moments are captured with crystal clarity.

This works in perfect harmony with AI Zoom Ultra Clarity, which maintains exceptional detail even at extreme zoom ranges. Through sophisticated algorithms, the system analyzes multiple frames in milliseconds, enhancing details while reducing noise for unprecedented image quality. The AI Ultra-clear Snap Camera takes this further, incorporating Flash Snap Mode for instant capture and introducing the world's first Underwater Image Mode.

For gaming enthusiasts, the GT7 Pro introduces AI-powered features that transform the mobile gaming experience. AI Super Resolution intelligently upscales gaming visuals to 1.5K resolution, while AI Super Frame ensures butter-smooth gameplay at up to 120fps. These features work in concert to deliver an immersive gaming experience that dynamically adapts to both the game's demands and the user's preferences, setting new standards for mobile gaming performance.

Through these comprehensive AI capabilities, the GT7 Pro represents more than just technological advancement – it embodies realme's vision of making sophisticated AI accessible and practical for everyday use. It stands as a testament to how far mobile AI has come and offers a glimpse into the exciting possibilities that lie ahead in the evolution of smartphone technology.

