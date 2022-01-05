realme smartphone sales exceed 60 mn units in 2021: Report

Beijing, Jan 5 Riding high on global success, smartphone brand realme has reportedly shipped over 60 million units of smartphones in 2021, media reports say.

According to official figures, global sales last year exceeded 60 million units and realme entered the top 5 smartphone brands in 21 countries, ranking 6th worldwide, GizmoChina reported on Wednesday.

The number of units sold in 2021 showed a rise of 50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth and the company hopes to keep the growth rate stable this year, intending to touch the 90 million units mark.

The report also mentioned that the company is now the fastest-growing 5G Android phone brand and was the fastest phone company to cross 100 million units in terms of sales, further proving its prowess.

In terms of technological innovation, realme stated that the company will be spending 70 per cent of its R&D expenses on high-end technology research and development, strengthening the company's software and hardware capabilities and enhancing the overall product experience.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the company has unveiled its much-awaited flagship smartphone series realme GT 2 Series in China.

The company said that the realme GT 2 starts at CNY 2,599, and the realme GT 2 Pro will start at CNY 3,699 during the early bird sales in the country.

