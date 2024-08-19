Recreational methamphetamine drugs increasing hospitalisations, says study

New Delhi, Aug 19 Recreational drug methamphetamines are increasing hospitalisations, according to a US-based study.

Methamphetamine is a central nervous system stimulant drug that is strong and extremely addictive. It is available as a crystalline powder that is white, odourless, and bitter in flavour. It dissolves readily in alcohol or water.

The study led by the University of Colorado investigated psychiatric hospitalisations from 2015 to 2019 and found that hospitalisations due to methamphetamine use rose significantly -- a concern for health authorities.

Methamphetamine-related hospitalisations increased by 68 per cent, while those related to opioids dropped by 22 per cent.

The increase in methamphetamine cases is likely due to the drug's ubiquitous availability at dirt-cheap prices, with the added danger of the lack of resources to help users, said the team.

The drop in opioid cases might be due to the dangerous effects of fentanyl, although there is no direct correlation that proves the validity of this statement, they added, in the paper published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

Dr. Susan Calcaterra from the varsity emphasises the need for better resources to treat methamphetamine use, including harm reduction strategies like providing incentives for abstinence, educating about risks, and expanding access to mental health care.

The study also highlighted the need to address the growing methamphetamine problem, especially with the added risk of fentanyl contamination.

Methamphetamine remains a controversial part of drug history, and they were not studied at all for a long period.

Its usage is known to spike blood pressure levels. A side effect of the drug is chronic hypertension which leads to cerebral small vessel disease (cSVD), most commonly caused by the narrowing of the small blood vessels in the brain due to inflammation or a buildup of plaques.

Haemorrhagic stroke is known to be common in people who use methamphetamine. Its usage has also been linked to an increasing number of acute ischemic strokes (AIS).

