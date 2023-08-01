Reddit rolls out improved web experiences for logged-out users

New Delhi, Aug 1 After facing subreddits' protest against the company's new application programming interface (API) pricing changes, social discussion platform Reddit has made several updates to its website for logged-out users.

The new changes include a more consistent and fast web experience for people not logged in. This experience is now available to everyone globally on desktop and mobile web.

“This year, we’ve been focused on updating the logged out web experience to make it easier for redditors to connect with relevant communities and conversations,” the company said in a blog post.

“The new logged out web experience is more than twice as fast as our previous web platforms - which means Redditors can get directly to the content they came for instead of waiting and waiting for the page to load,” it added.

Redditors can also more easily find relevant content with a simpler, consistent, and more intuitive search results page.

The feeds all have a similar look and feel and the Popular feed will now include six trending post units (an increase from four slots) at the top of the page on desktop to keep the users looped in on what’s happening around the world.

The desktop home feed features a sticky sidebar on the right showcasing Reddit’s popular communities.

The size of post titles has increased in size and images and videos will now have an inset within the post for a cleaner looking post unit and less wasted vertical space, said the company.

On larger devices, the content in the right sidebar has been updated to show related posts which helps people understand what else they can find on Reddit.

The right sidebar also scrolls independently, to ensure redditors don’t lose their place.

The profile page has also been simplified and refreshed to match the other logged out experiences.

In the last two months, several subreddits adopted alternative forms of protest as Reddit threatened to take action against moderators.

Many communities participated in the June 12-14 Reddit blackout to protest against the company's API changes that forced some third-party developers to shut down their apps.

During the subreddits' protest, Reddit's average daily traffic reportedly fell.

