Reliance Jio launches 3GB per day cricket plans ahead of IPL 2023

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has launched new prepaid plans to meet the excitement of the Indian audience for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The company's latest plans offer added benefits that make it more convenient for customers to watch the matches without hassle. IPL 2023, one of India's most anticipated cricket events, is set to begin on March 31. With the launch of these new plans, Jio hopes to cater to the growing demand for high-quality and uninterrupted streaming of live cricket matches.

Jio's latest cricket plans will offer exclusive access to live IPL matches in 4K resolution, complete with multiple camera angles. The plans include the ₹219, ₹399, and ₹999 prepaid plans. All these plans support Jio's True 5G data, allowing faster internet speeds. Also, as part of the plan, these three packs get access to unlimited calling and 3GB of data per day. Jio's ₹219 plan is valid for 14 days and provides users with 3GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and a 100 SMS limit per day. It also includes access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud, as well as a ₹25 voucher for an additional 2GB of data. For those who require a longer validity, the ₹319 plan offers the same benefits as the ₹219 plan but with an extended validity of 28 days. Additionally, this plan includes a free voucher of ₹61, which provides an extra 6GB of data. The ₹999 plan is valid for 84 days and includes 3GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calls. Users also have access to Jio's suite of apps, including Jio Cinema, Jio Security, Jio Cloud, and Jio TV. This plan also includes a free ₹241 voucher, which gives users access to an additional 40GB of data.