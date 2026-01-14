Republic Day 2026 Sale: How to Buy iPhone 17 on Flipkart and Amazon for Rs 75,000 Or Below

Like every year, e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon have announced their Republic Day 2026 Sale on January 26. This time, iPhone lovers and Apple boys are looking for big discounts on the latest models. Early deals of the online selling platforms offering deals on newly launched iPhone 17 models, which are available to purchase at much lower rates.

The main Republic Day 2026 sale on Flipkart will launch on January 17, but Flipkart Plus and Black membership customers can avail of early offers. Offers HDFC Bank credit card users as they can avail at 10% instant cash back discount and easy EMI options on iPhone 17 models.

iPhone 17 Price on Flipkart

The price of Apple's iPhone 17 has dropped to Rs 74,990 in the Republic Day 2026 sale. The discounted price is available on several credit, debit cards of selected banks. The models of iPhone 17 will be available in all colours at the discounted rates. The latest iPhone 17 256GB model was launched at Rs 82,900 in September last year.

iPhone 17 Price on Amazon

Amazon also announced its Great Republic Day 2026 sale for gadget lovers. The sale is set to begin one day before the Flipkart sale on January 16. The e-commerce giant already hinted price of the iPhone and other demanded models with a discounted price.

However, the R-Day sale on Amazon is for its Prime members, who will be given offers on select debit and credit cards. HDFC Bank credit card users can avail an instant 10 per cent discount, while easy EMI plans make higher-end phones easier to justify. Brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and iQOO are all part of the mix.

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro, which had a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 at the time of its launch in September 2025 likely to be available at a discounted rate of around Rs 1,25,400 during the Republic Day sale. Even the iPhone 15 can be bought for Rs 50,000.