'Robotic surgeries should reach more eligible patients in India'

New Delhi, March 1 As robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) gains traction in India, more surgeons need to be trained in advanced technologies to enhance its accessibility for more people, experts said here on Friday.

Leading robotic surgeons from the Clinical Robotic Surgery Association (CRSA), at an event here, stressed upon the need to prepare more surgeons to make robotic surgery available for eligible patients across the country.

"RAS has many benefits for patients such as early discharge, short hospital stay, fewer painkillers, fewer antibiotics, fewer complications, and less ICU stay. Another beauty of robotic-assisted surgery is that it has a short learning curve, and excellent standardisation," CRSA President Dr. Vivek Bindal said.

With the precision and dexterity of robotic systems, surgeons can achieve better clinical outcomes, reduced complications, and shorter recovery times for patients.

"Along with training our existing surgeons, it is important to introduce such technologies to our budding surgeons," said Bindal.

Dr Randeep Wadhawan, senior consultant and HOD, Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, said that "when it comes to healthcare, it is important to focus on technology backed by clinical evidence".

"Hence, it is important to have alliances with global leaders in robotic-assisted surgery through partnerships, investments, and knowledge exchange which will further enhance the local ecosystem," he added.

Before a surgeon is allowed to perform robotic-assisted surgeries, he or she has to go through 60 to 70 hours of simulator training, dry lab training, case observation, and mentorship programmes.

"Currently, there are over 850 robotic-assisted trained surgeons across major private and government hospitals in India, equipped to perform a variety of robotic-assisted surgeries in areas such as urology, surgical oncology, general surgery and gynaecology,” said Mandeep Singh Kumar, VP and Country GM, Intuitive India.

