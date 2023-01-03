Robotics firm German Bionic to showcase AI-based wearable tools at CES 2023

San Francisco, Jan 3 Robotics firm German Bionic announced that it will showcase new AI-powered smart wearable tools, that revolutionise workplace safety in physically demanding jobs to makes work safer, less strenuous, and more attractive, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), 2023.

The new smart wearable tools include Apogee, Smart SafetyVest, and German Bionic IO.

"With our new wearables, we are empowering hard-working people with the tools they need to do their jobs more safely and sustainably. Both our new ergonomic wearables Apogee and Smart SafetyVest as well as our award-winning Cray X exoskeleton enable us to provide the right support for just about any company or work environment where manual work is performed," German Bionic CPO Norma Steller said in a statement.

"And with the German Bionic IO data platform, we also deliver a powerful analytics tool for workplace ergonomics and processes," she added.

The AI-supported "Apogee" is the company's next-generation smart robotic wearable tool. It is even lighter and more comfortable than its predecessors and broadens the areas of application.

It integrates easily into workplaces and has an immediate impact in industries where heavy lifting and carrying is common, such as logistics, construction, and the care sector, according to the company.

The Smart SafetyVest tool combines advanced sensory capabilities with AI power to provide data-driven, personalised ergonomic insights, as well as assessments and recommended actions, at the press of a button.

Moreover, German Bionic IO is a cloud-based software platform that intelligently manages and analyses workplace ergonomics and safety practices.

The system intelligently analyses data collected from Apogee, Cray X and Smart SafetyVest, applying machine learning and AI to continuously learn and enhance safety effectiveness with the wearer's every movement, said the company.

"Our smart power suits and wearables protect people performing tough physical work on a daily basis in system-critical jobs against over-exertion and injury. They provide mechanical support for lifting and carrying, and use a smart assistance system to alert users, for example, of instances of incorrect lifting or when they should take a break," Armin G. Schmidt, CEO and co-founder of German Bionic, said in a statement.

