Safe internet: Govt’s GAC resolves 2,081 user appeals against social media intermediaries

New Delhi, Jan 8 In order to enhance grievance redressal framework for a safer internet, the government’s Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) has resolved 2,081 user appeals and provided relief for 980 appeals through 1,214 orders issued, it was announced on Wednesday.

The GAC was established under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, as part of the government’s commitment to creating a safe, trusted, and accountable internet.

Operational since January 2023, the GAC provides an online dispute resolution mechanism for users aggrieved by decisions of intermediaries' grievance officers.

An average of over 300 appeals are being received per month in its second year, marking a significant increase from the first year. Around 10,000 users are registered on the platform.

Towards achieving this goal, a workshop was organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to address stakeholder concerns regarding a safer internet. It was attended by GAC members, social media intermediaries, and senior government officials.

The Centre urged social media intermediaries to act quickly against fake content to build public trust in grievance officers.

It was also emphasised that GACs must work efficiently to resolve issues promptly, ensuring users can navigate the internet safely and with confidence.

According to S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, GACs must ensure a swift grievance redressal process to address issues promptly, as trust in the mechanism is established only when complaints are resolved efficiently.

He also said that regular interaction between the appellate authority and the regulatory framework is crucial for identifying potential issues and finding effective solutions, ultimately benefiting stakeholders.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY, the number of grievances received at the appellate level by the GACs was initially limited but has now seen a notable rise, primarily driven by increased public awareness.

“As people have become more informed about the grievance redressal mechanisms, including the availability of Grievance Officers of the intermediaries and the role of GACs, they are increasingly reaching out to these platforms for the resolution of their concerns,” he mentioned.

Presently, three GACs have been constituted, each comprising a chairperson and two whole-time members responsible for reviewing and adjudicating grievances, ensuring fair, transparent, and effective resolution of appeals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor