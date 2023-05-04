Salesforce announces conversational AI-assistant Slack GPT for work

New Delhi, May 4 Enterprise software major Salesforce on Thursday announced Slack GPT, a new conversational AI (artificial intelligence) experience natively integrated into Slack that will transform how work gets done.

According to the company, Slack GPT will bring AI natively into the user experience to help customers work smarter, learn faster, and communicate better, for instance, AI-powered conversation summaries and writing assistance will be available directly in Slack, all with just a click.

"Slack GPT is the conversational AI platform of the future, helping organisations easily tap into their trusted customer data and essential employee knowledge so they can work smarter and make smarter decisions faster," Lidiane Jones, CEO of Slack, said in a statement.

"The real power of this technology is when AI can analyse and act on the most valuable data from a company's most trusted resource its own internal knowledge," she added.

The company also introduced a new Einstein GPT app for Slack that will help customers tap into employee knowledge and trusted customer data with generative AI that supercharges productivity.

With the newly released Slack's AI-ready platform, the company said customers will be able to build no-code workflows that embed AI actions with simple prompts at each step, making it easy for anyone to deploy AI automation.

Customers can also securely integrate a large language model (LLM) from companies like OpenAI and Anthropic, or use the LLM of their choice.

According to Slack's new State of Work report, companies are missing opportunities to boost employee productivity with time-saving technologies including AI and automation.

People adopting AI are 90 per cent more likely to report higher levels of productivity.

Only 27 per cent of companies currently use AI tools to help increase effciency, according to the report.

Those companies who use automation at work estimate saving an average of 3.6 hours a week.



shs/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor