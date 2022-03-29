Samsung asks US to ensure equal chance for CHIPS Act incentives

Seoul, March 29 Samsung Electronics called on the US to give foreign chipmakers an equal chance to compete for state incentives to expand production capacity and solve a continuing chip shortage, a document showed on Tuesday.

Washington should "ensure that all qualifying companies should be able to compete for CHIPS Act incentives to pursue semiconductor projects in the US on an even playing field, irrespective of their country of incorporation," Samsung said in a response submitted to the US Commerce Department.

That way, the Act could fulfill its objectives of "increasing US semiconductor capacity," the South Korean company said, by encouraging "new private capital investment in the semiconductor ecosystem."

The CHIPS Act is aimed at boosting US chip manufacturing capacity and capability, and shoring up supply chains, ultimately restoring its manufacturing prowess, reports Yonhap news agency.

If enacted, it would offer chipmakers $52 billion in grants and subsidies to rev up chip production in the US.

Global competition for chip dominance has heated up amid the global shortage of semiconductors that has crippled production of cars and consumer appliances.

Samsung is building a $17 billion advanced chip plant in Texas, with the mass production to begin in the latter half of 2024.

The company has been running manufacturing operations in the US for more than four decades and is employing over 20,000 Americans.

