Samsung entering India laptop market this Holi, aims double-digit share

New Delhi, March 15 Ending years of wait and unfazed by global chip shortage, Samsung on Tuesday announced to enter the highly-saturated laptop market in India dominated by the likes of HP, Dell and Lenovo this Holi.

A top executive told that the company is set to launch six laptops starting from nearly Rs 40,000 and going up to Rs 1 lakh in the country and aims to capture double-digit market share in the laptop segment.

The launch is expected to happen around the festival of colours this week.

"We are here to fulfill the needs of our users and build the Galaxy ecosystem. We have laptops for everyone, either a student or an entrepreneur. With the new series of machines, we want to add a new secure Galaxy device with best performance for our users," said Sandeep Poswal, General Manager and Head, New Computing Business.

The tech giant would give 24X7 assistance, along with best possible after-sales services, to make its laptops stand out of the crowd.

"It's the perfect time to launch these products and people are still working and studying from home. The demand for ultra-thin laptops is high and will increase in the coming days," the company executive added.

Samsung at the 'MWC 2022' event last month, unveiled Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 2 360, apart from the Galaxy Book 2 Business and Galaxy Book 2.

The devices come equipped with the latest Intel Core processors.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro runs on Windows 11 and comes in 13.3-inch and 15.6 full-HD+

