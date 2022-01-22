Samsung Galaxy A23 may come with 50MP SK Hynix lens

Seoul, Jan 22 South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely to feature a 50MP camera from SK Hynix in its upcoming smartphone Galaxy A23.

The 50MP sensor on the Galaxy A23 will support Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It will be accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors for macro and bokeh shots, reports GizmoChina.

According to the industry sources, the Galaxy A23 will also have 4G and 5G versions with different specs sheets.

The smartphone is also likely to feature a 5,000mAh battery.

In July, the company launched the Galaxy A22 5G smartphone in India.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

The triple rear camera setup features a 48MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro lens. There is an 8MP front camera for high-clarity selfies.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, Galaxy A22 5G houses a massive 5000mAh battery and in-box 15W USB-C fast charger. It supports Android 11 and One UI Core 3.1.

