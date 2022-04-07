Samsung Galaxy A33 5G launched in India at Rs. 28,500, Check Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price in India has been confirmed after the offical launch today. The new Samsung phone was unveiled alongside the Galaxy A73 5G last week. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes with quad rear cameras and carries up to 8GB of RAM. It is also powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC and features a 90Hz Super AMOLED display. The phone will be available in two distinct storage variants and four different colour variants. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is priced at Rs. 28,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB model comes at a price of Rs. 29,999.The smartphone comes in four different colour variants — Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. It comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Samsung phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. For optics, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The camera setup also comes with a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Samsung has offered a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front of the Galaxy A33 5G. The phone can be bought through Samsung India's online store and buyers can avail Rs. 1,500 discount on SBI credit card EMI transactions as well as ICICI Bank credit/debit cards transactions (full payment and EMI).

