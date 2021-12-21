Samsung Galaxy S21 FE likely to be launched on January 11

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was supposed to launch months ago, but many issues kept the company from releasing the handset.As per GSM Arena, new leaks have surfaced four frontal renders of the handset with different wallpapers but all of them showed January 11.

This is a solid hint that coincides with some of the previous rumours about January as a month of release and more specifically, January 11.

There is not any other new information, but most of the S21 FE's specs are already out.

The only other thing that could be gathered from the renders is that the device will most likely support AT&T 5G's network, judging by the icons on the status bar.

( With inputs from ANI )

