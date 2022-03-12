Samsung Galaxy S22+ is stylish with solid specs

New Delhi, March 12 As more and more Ind strive to buy premium smartphones to enhance their daily experiences, global smartphone brand Samsung has unveiled its latest flagship Galaxy S22 series in the country with three devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India has been set at Rs 72,999 for the base 8GB+256GB storage variant. The S22+ starts at Rs 84,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. Meanwhile, the S22 Ultra, which comes with a stylus, is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB+256GB option.

Galaxy S22+ is said to have a 23 per cent larger sensor than S21+ and it comes with Adaptive Pixel technology, helping the camera let in more light, draw out details and capture colours.

We reviewed the Galaxy S22+ with 8GB+128GB model in phantom black colour for a while and here's how it performed.

To begin with, the design of the smartphone itself makes the device look premium with slim bezels, a flat display and a punch-hole cutout. It is comparatively thinner than the S21+, which was launched last year. The back panel features a matte texture and is resistant to fingerprints.

In terms of display, the smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display. It comes with a variable refresh rate from 48Hz - 120Hz.

The display is quite good with proper brightness and decent viewing angles. The 120Hz refresh rate ensured a silky-smooth feel whether watching videos or movies, playing top-level games or switching between apps.

We did not face any issues while using the smartphone under direct sunlight and the colour reproduction remained intact even when viewing the screen from different angles. It renders vibrant colours and deep blacks.

The smartphone packs a triple camera setup a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto lens with autofocus. For selfies, the smartphone features a 10MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The camera department is one of the major upgrades in the new model as the images clicked from the rear and front camera offered a professional-grade camera. We found that the sensors capture bright, detailed photos with punchy, saturated colours in both bright light and low-light conditions.

Also, its low-light performance is significantly improved as compared to previous models.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in the country

On a continuous usage that included, clicking pictures, watching movies, playing games and using the device for sending emails, we did not find any lag, with no complaints of overheating.

The smartphone houses a 4,500mAh battery and boasts up to 45W fast wired charging. It lasted for around a day easily upon moderate usage like emails, social media, calling and video streaming in between.

Conclusion: The smartphone is expensive but there are solid reasons to pick the device, like a professional-grade camera, tough hardware and beautiful design.

Priced at Rs 84,999, the new Samsung Galaxy S22+ has a strong chance to compete with other smartphones in the premium segment offered by top brands.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor