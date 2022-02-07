Samsung Galaxy S22 to use recycled fishing net plastic

Samsung's upcoming smartphone, the Galaxy S22, has been leaked extensively, however, there's only so much that can be determined from renders.

According to The Verge, now latest reveals suggest that Samsung has created a "new material" to use in the product, one made from the plastic in discarded fishing nets.

Samsung has said that it'll soon "incorporate repurposed ocean-bound plastics" across its whole product lineup, and the first example will be the Galaxy devices set to be introduced at the Unpacked event on February 9.

It's not yet clear to what extent the material will be used or in which parts of the products. Samsung isn't explicit about how it fits into any of the devices' construction.

Citing a report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations that tells 640,000 tons of fishing nets are discarded in the oceans every year, Samsung says these "ghost nets" pose a threat to marine life and coral reefs.

"These discarded fishing nets are disrupting the delicate balance of our environment at an alarming rate. Collecting and repurposing these nets are vital first steps in keeping our oceans clean as well as preserving the planet and our collective future," the company writes in a blog post, as per The Verge.

This is a small first step, but one that Samsung will no doubt aim to highlight further when it launches the new Galaxy devices. The event is slated to begin at 10 AM ET.

