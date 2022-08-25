Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone to borrow camera design from its predecessor

Though it's a bit too early for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks, a tipster has said that the company has settled on a design.

According to GSM Arena, Ice Universe has stated that the upcoming smartphone's design will same as its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. At least, that's supposedly the case with the rear camera design

This kind of makes sense because the Galaxy S22 Ultra was well-received and it's easy to distinguish it from the rest of the Galaxy S22 phones in the family.

The new report seems to be in line with the previous one from Ice Universe which claimed that the overall design and dimensions will remain unchanged.

However, it will be interesting to see if the rest of the Galaxy S23 line-up will get the S23 Ultra's camera looks or stick with the old design. One would assume that the design will change since the camera bumps on the non-Ultra S21 and S22 phones are the same, reported GSM Arena.

Previously Mashable reported that TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the Galaxy S23 series will have only the flagship Snapdragon chip and that there will be no Exynos version of the phone this time.

As per a series of tweets by Kuo, the upcoming Galaxy S23 series will be equipped with a Qualcomm chipset. According to Kuo, the Galaxy S23 series will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship 5G chip SM8550, which was developed on the TSMC 4nm process.

Furthermore, the expert suggests that Samsung's flagship series may not rely on the in-house Exynos 2300 chipset. The Snapdragon SM8550 is reported to have superior computational and power efficiency than the SM 8450 and SM8475, as per Mashable.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor