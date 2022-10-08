Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is stylish and sturdy

New Delhi, Oct 8 Aiming to compete with its rivals, South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched a new smartwatch Galaxy Watch5 Pro with several health features, including insightful sleep tracking features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes in a sole 45mm size in two colours black titanium and gray titanium. While the Bluetooth variant of the smartwatch is priced at Rs 44,999, the LTE variant comes at Rs 49,999.

Samsung claims that the smartwatch has the largest battery in a Galaxy Watch. It features a durable titanium casing and enhanced sapphire crystal that resists any wear and tear. The magnetic band offers rugged durability along with a sleek and clean fit.

We used the device for a while and here's how it performed.

The smartwatch has a stronger, more robust design with a round dial and magnetic buckle strap. While the microphone is situated on the right side between the navigation keys, the speaker is located on top of the watch.

To fit the large capacity battery, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is thick, outstripping the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from the previous year. However, it is lighter and feels excellent on the wrist.

The 1.4-inch round Super AMOLED display on the smartwatch is vibrant and colourful. The display is protected by the bezel, which extends beyond it. Its automatic brightness seems to perform an excellent job of ensuring the display is always easy to read.

The smartwatch also lets users access Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Pay, Messages, Keep Notes, and other services, thanks to the Watch 5 Pro's integration with Google's Wear OS. Additionally, Samsung Pay, Samsung Messages, Samsung Health, Bixby and other apps are also available.

The smartwatch comes with a 590mAh battery, which is the largest on any of the Galaxy Watch 5 series watches. It ought to have a longer battery life. After all, according to Samsung, a single charge should last for almost 80 hours.

It offers a comprehensive end-to-end experience beyond fitness activities. The "Body Composition" tool provides overall health details and a tailored approach to set goals, personalised workouts, and also tracks progress.

The smartwatch empowers users with recovery data, including post-cardio heart rate after an intense workout, and customized recommendations on water consumption based on sweat loss.

It also understands sleep patterns through Sleep Scores and monitors stages of sleep, along with snore detection and blood oxygen levels and helps improve sleep habits with advanced and personalised Sleep Coaching.

Conclusion: Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro has a lot to offer, and it is definitely one of the best Android smartwatches with a little rugged look and accurate fitness indicators.

