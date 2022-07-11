Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 receives FCC certification

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is the latest to receive FCC certification in the United States. The phone, model name SM-F936U, comes with Qualcomm's Smart Streaming feature to improve the uplink.

As per GSM Arena, the Galaxy Z Fold4 will support all sorts of networks, from lowly 2G all the way to mmWave 5G. Wi-Fi will be updated with ax support. The FCC report also suggests that the Fold4 will support an S Pen, like its predecessor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip4 on August 4, according to the latest reports. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with 12GB RAM.

It is rumoured to have up to 1TB of storage, while the battery is expected to be 4400mAh, as per GSM Arena.

Other rumours point to a less pronounced crease, a possibly wider and shorter body, and better cameras.

