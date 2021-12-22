Samsung Galaxy's upcoming flagship for S22 leaks

By ANI | Published: December 22, 2021 10:45 PM2021-12-22T22:45:20+5:302021-12-22T22:55:13+5:30

Samsung's upcoming flagship next to another member of the S22 series, will adopt a camera bump similar to this year's Galaxy S21 lineup, according to a recently leaked poster.

Samsung Galaxy's upcoming flagship for S22 leaks | Samsung Galaxy's upcoming flagship for S22 leaks

Samsung Galaxy's upcoming flagship for S22 leaks

Next

Samsung's upcoming flagship next to another member of the S22 series, will adopt a camera bump similar to this year's Galaxy S21 lineup, according to a recently leaked poster.

GSM Arena recently obtained a leaked poster for Samsung's upcoming flagship next to another member of the S22 series- likely the S22 plus.

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 plus will adopt a camera bump similar to this year's Galaxy S21 lineup.

Additionally, the poster also confirms the S Pen support on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Gsm arenaGsm arenasamsung