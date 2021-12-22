Samsung Galaxy's upcoming flagship for S22 leaks
By ANI | Published: December 22, 2021 10:45 PM2021-12-22T22:45:20+5:302021-12-22T22:55:13+5:30
Samsung's upcoming flagship next to another member of the S22 series, will adopt a camera bump similar to this year's Galaxy S21 lineup, according to a recently leaked poster.
GSM Arena recently obtained a leaked poster for Samsung's upcoming flagship next to another member of the S22 series- likely the S22 plus.
As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 plus will adopt a camera bump similar to this year's Galaxy S21 lineup.
Additionally, the poster also confirms the S Pen support on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
( With inputs from ANI )
( With inputs from ANI )